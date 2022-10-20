Liz Truss resigns as British prime minister after chaotic final days in office

British prime minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation after just 44 days in office.

In a speech outside 10 Downing Street this afternoon, Ms Truss acknowledged she had lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public.

Ms Truss spent this morning battling an open revolt as the number of Tory MPs demanding her resignation swelled after a calamitous 24 hours for her premiership.

In her address, Ms Truss said she could no longer deliver the mandate for which she was elected leader of the Conservatives.

Ms Truss said she had told King Charles III of her plans to resign this morning.

With her husband Hugh O’Leary alongside her, Ms Truss said: “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

“Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.”

She said Britain had been “held back for too long by low economic growth”.

Speaking in Downing Street, she added: “This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

“We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

“This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plan and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security."

She also said she will stay on as prime minister until a successor is chosen via a leadership election to be held within the next week.

Having been in office for just six weeks, Ms Truss is set to become the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

Just 24 hours ago, she told MPs in the House of Commons that she was a “fighter, not a quitter”.

Calls for a general election

Follwing the prime minister's resignation, opposition leader Keir Starmer said the public deserved better than the Conservatives "revolving door of chaos."

The damage they have done will take years to fix.

“Each one of these crises was made in Downing Street but paid for by the British public. Each one has left our country weaker and worse off.

“The Tories cannot respond to their latest shambles by yet again simply clicking their fingers and shuffling the people at the top without the consent of the British people. They do not have a mandate to put the country through yet another experiment; Britain is not their personal fiefdom to run how they wish.

Mr Starmer said it was time for the British people to have "a proper say on the country’s future."

"We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”

Scottish First Minister Nicole Sturgeon said a general election was now a “democratic imperative”

“There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately,” she said on Twitter.

There are no words to describe this utter shambles adequately. It’s beyond hyperbole - & parody.

Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price.

The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now.

A General Election is now a democratic imperative. — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 20, 2022

“It’s beyond hyperbole – & parody. Reality tho is that ordinary people are paying the price.

“The interests of the Tory party should concern no-one right now."