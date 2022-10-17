Menopause ‘can lead to marriage breakdowns’

The menopause has an impact on divorce and separation, with many women saying it was a factor in the breakdown of their relationships, according to a new survey.

Almost eight out of 10 women experiencing marriage difficulties said the symptoms of the perimenopause or menopause put a strain on their family life and/or their children.

More than 1,000 women took part in the survey for the Family Law Menopause Project and Newson Health Research and Education.

Newson Health is run by Dr Louise Newson, a GP and menopause specialist who regularly appears on TV.

The poll found that seven in 10 women blamed the menopause for their divorce or problems, with some saying it increased arguments or domestic abuse.

Only a third of all women surveyed said they had been offered treatment or HRT to relieve their symptoms. However, most thought getting support or treatment could have potentially saved their marriage.

Of those who took HRT, 65% said it had had a positive impact on their menopause-related symptoms.

Dr Newson said: “Whilst the physical symptoms of the menopause are well-known and often discussed, the mental health impact is often ignored and can be catastrophic for many women, having a deeply negative effect on their work, relationships and finances as a result.

“Our mission is to improve the health outcomes for perimenopausal and menopausal women through further education and research, and this research does just that.” Farhana Shahzady, founder of the Family Law Menopause Project, said: “This ground-breaking survey of women confirms the link between menopause and divorce and further highlights the lack of understanding within the family law profession of the impact of perimenopause and menopause.

“Of deep concern to me is that more than half of the respondents said that perimenopause or menopause had (or will) make it harder for them to save for retirement and/or reduce their ability to save into pensions.

“This means that women may face real financial hardship as they approach retirement, post-divorce/separation.

“It is clear that the family law profession, as in wider society, needs to appreciate the reality of menopause and that we must be better equipped to support the many clients who are profoundly affected by menopause.” – The poll was carried out online via Dr Newson’s website, the Family Law Menopause Project, and was referred to in some legal industry articles.