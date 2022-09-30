Putin says Russia has 'four new regions' as he announces annexation of Ukrainian territory

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia had "four new regions" in a speech in the Kremlin on Friday in which he outlined Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow's forces have partially seized during a seven-month conflict with Ukraine.

The ceremony comes three days after the completion of Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” on joining Russia that were dismissed by Kyiv and the West as a bare-faced land grab, held at gunpoint and based on lies.

The separatist Donetsk and Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine have been backed by Moscow since declaring independence in 2014, weeks after the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula.

The southern Kherson region and part of neighbouring Zaporizhzhia were captured by Russia soon after Mr Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

Russia declared the annexations after holding what it called referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine.

He says the incorporation of these four regions “is the will of millions of people” and it is their “integral right” as stated in the UN charter.

Western governments and Kyiv said the votes breached international law and were coercive and unrepresentative.

Putin goes on to claim that the people of Donbas have been “victims of inhumane terrorist attacks conducted by the Kyiv regime”.

The Russian leader has long claimed that Ukraine is targeting Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine, and repeatedly made the unfounded accusation that Ukraine has carried out genocide in the east of the country.

He asks for a minute’s silence to be held to remember the soldiers and “heroes of the Great Russia” who have died during the “special operation” in Ukraine.

Putin says the incorporation of the four Ukrainian regions into Russia is the “choice of millions of people” who share a “common history” with the Russian Federation.

The “destruction” of the Soviet Union “destroyed the connections between different parts” of the country, Putin continues.

"Despite all the difficulties, they have carried through this love for Russia, and this feeling cannot be exterminated by anyone."

Putin says he is “not aiming” to return to the past and to rebuild the Soviet Union but claims there is “nothing stronger than the will of these people to come back to their historic roots”.

'Negotiation table'

Putin goes on to call on Ukraine to immediately cease all military actions and the war “that they began in 2014”.

Kyiv must “come back to the negotiation table”, Putin says.

We are open to this and we stated that many times.

But Ukrainian authorities must “respect the expression of the will of the people”, Putin says, referencing the fake referendums held in the Ukrainian territories over the past week.

"We will protect our land using all our forces and we will do everything to ensure people’s securities."

Putin accuses west of attempting to turn Russia into its 'colony'

Putin echoes previous claims that the west is seeking to weaken Russia and bring it to its knees ever since the fall of the Soviet Union.

The west is looking new opportunities to hit us and they always dreamt about breaking our state into smaller states who will be fighting against each other.

He accuses the west of being “greedy” and wanting Russia to be in its “colony”. The west is “prepared to do everything using this neo-colonial system to rob all other countries in the world”, he says.

Putin adds: "They don’t want to see us a free society. They want to see us as a crowd of slaves."

To loud applause inside the Kremlin hall, he declares: "They don’t need Russia. We need Russia!"

Both houses of the Kremlin-controlled Russian parliament will meet next week to rubber-stamp the treaties for the regions to join Russia, sending them to Mr Putin for his approval.

- Reuters, PA and The Guardian