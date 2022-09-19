Police and military personnel collapse while guarding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral route

Police and military personnel collapse while guarding Queen Elizabeth II's funeral route
The Queen’s funeral took place on Monday (Nick Potts/PA)
Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 17:47
Margaret Davis, PA

The gruelling job of guarding Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession faced by thousands of police officers and military personnel took its toll with a number collapsing on duty.

Three military personnel had to be assisted by colleagues after appearing to get into difficulty by Wellington Arch shortly before 2pm.

One appeared to collapse to the ground after the royal family had left, while two others were also seen being helped away before and after the transfer of the queen’s coffin to the state hearse by the monument.

At Hyde Park Barracks another member of military personnel stumbled and was taken away by a colleague.

Earlier in the day, a police officer on duty just off Parliament Square was photographed being carried away on a stretcher by Naval personnel after collapsing.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police and a number of outside forces that have sent officers to help have had all leave cancelled and many have been working shifts of 12 hours or longer since the queen’s death.

St John Ambulance gave support to hundreds of members of the public who joined the crowds to say goodbye to the queen.

It said that up to 3.30pm on Monday it, along with the London Ambulance Service, had treated 357 patients, of whom 45 had been taken to hospital.

Latest

