Harvest 'saved' thanks to growers' efforts as extreme weather affects wine production

Luca Rigotti, chairman of the Copa-Cogeca Working Party on Wine, said the 2022 harvest “has been largely ‘saved’ thanks to winegrowers’ efforts”
Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 11:53
Rebecca Laffan

Extreme heat waves experienced by several European countries this summer will likely result in mixed results when it comes to wine production.

Copa-Cogeca’s report on EU wine production for this year has stated that the three major wine-producing countries of Italy, France and Spain are expected to see a slight increase in wine production.

This year, the three countries should produce around 130.2m hectolitres of wine, a 1.1% increase on last year’s yield. However, the figure is a slight drop from the five year average.

While raging temperatures of over 40C in many regions led to a “precipitate harvest and reduced yields”, the report said that “on a positive note, grapes are in a very good phytosanitary state, portending wines of excellent quality”.

In Italy, despite extreme heat and drought, a stable production is expected when compared to last year, mainly due to lack of rain controlling fungal diseases.

Last year, France witnessed a very low harvest due to spring frosts, though production is set to recover this year with 44m hectolitres anticipated to be produced, a 16.2% increase.

In many French regions, hot weather gave way to an early harvest and while drought reduced volumes in some areas, in others it was the heat that affected crops negatively.

Inflation overall "is eroding margins for producers even further".
Spain also saw an early harvest this year due to the heat, which the report states “contributed to good-quality and disease-free grapes”.

Production is forecast to decrease by 9% in Portugal, while Hungary, Austria and Slovenia are also expected to witness a fall in yields.

In Greece, heavy rainfall has given way to a harvest which is forecasted to be lower than expected, though the situation is still evolving.

However, wine production in the Netherlands is expected to increase by 10%, while Germany and Luxembourg are still harvesting their crops.

Wine production in Slovenia is expected to be reduced by 14% compared to the previous marketing year 2021/22, which was already low due to the spring frosts.

Luca Rigotti, chairman of the Copa-Cogeca Working Party on Wine, said the 2022 harvest “has been largely ‘saved’ thanks to winegrowers’ efforts”.

“Nevertheless, this year remains challenging for the entire sector: the rise in the cost of transport, glass, cardboard, phytosanitary products, and energy has further exacerbated the already high production costs. This is eroding margins for producers even further.” 

Mr Rigotti said the difficulties brought by the droughts and high temperatures across Europe have demonstrated that “producers are committed to mitigating the impact of climate change and preserving the environment”.

“Winegrowers and cooperatives are innovating and applying good practices that respect the environment (pruning waste, efficient irrigation systems, reduced phytosanitary treatments) without compromising the quality of our wines.”

