EU chief von der Leyen to visit Ukraine in show of support

Speaking to Ms Zelenska during her speech, Ms von der Leyen said "you have given courage to a whole nation." 
EU chief von der Leyen to visit Ukraine in show of support

Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, with Ursula von der Leyen ahead of the annual state of the union address.

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022 - 08:36
AP Reporters

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a surprise visit to Kyiv later on Wednesday to show the bloc’s support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion.

Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, Ms von der Leyen said during her State of the European Union address in Strasbourg that the bloc would come to the aid of Ukraine by opening its seamless single market more to Ukrainian products.

She said she would “discuss all this with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky”.

The EU has already committed billions in aid to Ukraine since the February 24 invasion by Russia.

Ms von der Leyen announced that the bloc will provide 100 million euro (£86 million) to rebuild Ukrainian schools destroyed during the invasion.

She further stated that the Russia's industry is in "tatters" as a result of the "toughest sanctions the world has ever seen." 

Ms von der Leyen said that since Russia's banking sectors were cut off from international markets, the production of of cars fell by 75% compared to last year, and that the Russian army is sourcing their semi-conductors from household appliances because they cannot import them. 

"Sanctions are here to stay. Time for resolve not appeasement," she said. 

Speaking to Ms Zelenska during her speech, Ms von der Leyen said "you have given courage to a whole nation." 

More in this section

Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame for renewed shelling Armenia and Azerbaijan trade blame for renewed shelling
China Russia Energy Ties China keeps West guessing about economic pressure on Russia
Russia Ukraine War Russia forced to import North Korean military kit, according to British intelligence
AddressPlace: International
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese interacts with members of the public (AP)

Australian delegation to take South Pacific leaders to royal funeral

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 10, 2022

  • 14
  • 16
  • 31
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices