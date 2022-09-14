EU chief von der Leyen to visit Ukraine in show of support

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced a surprise visit to Kyiv later on Wednesday to show the bloc’s support for Ukraine as it fights back against the Russian invasion.
Dressed in the colours of Ukraine, Ms von der Leyen said during her State of the European Union address in Strasbourg that the bloc would come to the aid of Ukraine by opening its seamless single market more to Ukrainian products.
She said she would “discuss all this with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky”.
The EU has already committed billions in aid to Ukraine since the February 24 invasion by Russia.
Ms von der Leyen announced that the bloc will provide 100 million euro (£86 million) to rebuild Ukrainian schools destroyed during the invasion.
She further stated that the Russia's industry is in "tatters" as a result of the "toughest sanctions the world has ever seen."
Ms von der Leyen said that since Russia's banking sectors were cut off from international markets, the production of of cars fell by 75% compared to last year, and that the Russian army is sourcing their semi-conductors from household appliances because they cannot import them.
"Sanctions are here to stay. Time for resolve not appeasement," she said.
Speaking to Ms Zelenska during her speech, Ms von der Leyen said "you have given courage to a whole nation."