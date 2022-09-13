Nearly six million attempt to follow Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on flight tracking website

Nearly six million attempt to follow Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on flight tracking website

Dignitaries prepare for the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth at Edinburgh Airport (PA)

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 19:42
Max McLean, PA

Tracking website Flightradar24 said “nearly six million people attempted to follow” the flight carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt in London.

The number of people attempting to track the plane on Tuesday caused the website to run into problems, but not before more than half a million were able to briefly follow.

“In the moments before take-off, nearly six million people attempted to follow the flight, causing disruption to our platform,” a statement on Flightradar24’s Twitter account read.

“We are working to ensure stability across our platform at the moment.”

A later tweet confirmed: “600k able to follow. Six million total attempts (which is what brought the site down).”

Flight KRF01R was the most-tracked flight in the world on Flightradar24 once the website recovered, with more than 350,000 watching the Boeing C-17A Globemaster III as it moved south through the UK, having left Edinburgh at 7.42pm on Tuesday.

The plane landed shortly before 7pm in north-west London.

More in this section

Western Wildfires Clean-up begins after mudslides sweep through California mountain communities
Nurse Assessing Stroke Victim By Raising Arms Device could help stroke survivors to feel loved one’s hand, researchers say
France Paris Eiffel Tower Energy Eiffel Tower to go dark earlier as Paris saves energy
queenFLight#Queen Elizabeth IIPlace: UKPlace: LondonPlace: Scotland
This image taken from a YouTube footage released by Armenian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, shows Azerbaijanian servicemen crossing the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and approaching the Armenian positions. Armenia’s prime minister says that 49 soldiers have been killed in nighttime attacks by Azerbaijan. (Armenian Defense Ministry via AP)

Almost 100 troops reported killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clash

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, September 10, 2022

  • 14
  • 16
  • 31
  • 41
  • 44
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices