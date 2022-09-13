Papua New Guinea declares Britain's King Charles III head of state

The Princess Royal met James Marape earlier this year (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Tue, 13 Sep, 2022 - 08:12
Associated Press Reporter

The leaders of Papua New Guinea have held a ceremony to honour Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and proclaim King Charles III as the country’s new head of state.

Governor-General Bob Dadae and prime minister James Marape were joined by dignitaries at the ceremony outside the country's parliament in the capital Port Moresby.

Papua is one of five countries in Asia and the Pacific where the British monarch is head of state. They also include Australia, New Zealand, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

“In reflection of the life she lived, the exemplary performance of duties as the head of the state of Papua New Guinea, it is in this connection that we all gather here this morning to acknowledge her passing and to acknowledge and witness the ascension of the throne of King Charles III,” Mr Marape said.

Mr Marape and other leaders are set to meet King Charles on Friday, which coincides with Papua New Guinea’s 47th independence day anniversary, local media reported.

He met Princess Anne when she visited the country earlier this year.

Lawmakers attend a ceremony to pledge their allegiance to King Charles III (Victoria State Parliament TV via AP)

MPs in Australian state pledge allegiance to Britain's King Charles as some call for republic

