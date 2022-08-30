Almost all Dutch trains halted by rail strike around Utrecht

Deserted railway platforms at Utrecht Central station as train services came to a near standstill in the latest in a series of strikes by railway workers hit the Netherlands (Peter Dejong/AP)
Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 10:52
Associated Press Reporter

Almost the entire Dutch railway network was shut down on Tuesday as workers affected by soaring inflation and staff shortages went on strike to demand better pay and working conditions.

Staff at the railway company NS stopped work for the day in the central Netherlands region that acts as a hub for almost all train lines, halting services across the country.

An exception was the line linking Amsterdam with the busy Schiphol Airport that returned to service after a strike shut it down on Monday.

Utrecht Central station, the country’s biggest rail hub and normally packed with travellers, was eerily deserted on Tuesday morning.

All trains listed were marked ‘cancelled’ in red at Utrecht Central station (Peter Dejong/AP)

Screens showing train timetables were lit up with the word “cancelled” in red letters and a station announcer explained in Dutch and English that services were being hit by the strike.

NS said in a statement that international trains operated by Thalys and Eurostar were running again after being halted on Monday.

Schiphol said in a warning to travellers that NS had indicated that four trains an hour would run each way between the airport and the Dutch capital’s central station.

Labour unions have called a series of strikes on the Dutch rail network after negotiations on a new collective labour agreement broke down.

Commuters in the Netherlands are not alone in enduring rail strikes.

The United Kingdom has been hit by a number of work stoppages over the summer on railway lines and London’s subway system.

<p>Christopher Dawson opted for a trial by judge instead of a jury due to the publicity from The Teacher’s Pet podcast (Alamy/PA)</p>

'The Teacher’s Pet' podcast leads to Australian’s conviction over wife’s murder

