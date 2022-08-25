Poland claims Second World War grave has been destroyed by Belarus

Poland claims Second World War grave has been destroyed by Belarus
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Warsaw, Poland (Alamy/PA)
Thu, 25 Aug, 2022 - 13:03
Associated Press reporters

Poland’s government has alleged that authorities in Belarus were levelling a memorial site containing the graves of Polish soldiers who died during the Second World War.

The allegation came a day after the Polish government said it was demolishing a monument to Soviet Red Army soldiers in Poland, one of dozens marked for destruction since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine six months ago.

Lukasz Jasina, the spokesman for Poland’s Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter that a cemetery in Surkonty, Belarus, where members of Poland’s largest wartime resistance force battled Soviet army troops, was being “devastated by the services of the Minsk regime”.

“Those who think that the human memory of heroes can be eradicated are very mistaken. The regime will pay for these acts of barbarism,” Mr Jasina wrote.

There was no immediate comment from Belarus, and it was not clear if the developments were related. Belarus has destroyed other Polish memorial sites in the past.

Poland, like many of its neighbours, was invaded and occupied by Germany and the Soviet Union during the Second World War and then spent decades under Moscow-backed rule.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, there was an effort to remove hated communist symbols from public spaces in Poland.

However, cemeteries with the graves of Red Army soldiers are not disturbed in Poland.

The cemetery in Belarus is the final resting place of soldiers with Poland’s Home Army, a resistance force that also fought the occupying German forces throughout the war.

The Home Army was under the command of a Polish government-in-exile that was based in London during the country’s occupation by Nazi and Soviet forces.

More in this section

Afghanistan Floods Afghanistan flash floods death toll reaches 182
Monkeypox Vaccine Charlotte Monkeypox cases drop 21%, reversing month-long increase, says WHO
Olivia Pratt-Korbel death We will find you, police warn killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel
MemorialPlace: International
Freedom Ballet of Ukraine

Tories demand action over Ukrainian refugees left in temporary housing

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, August 24, 2022

  • 3
  • 12
  • 27
  • 34
  • 37
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices