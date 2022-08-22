Escaped bull races through streets and into bank as it flees makeshift lasso

A bull ran through the streets of Israel – and an office building – for half an hour as it evaded capture after escaping from its pen (David Hancock/Alamy/PA)
Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 13:39
Associated Press reporters

A bull ran through the streets of Israel – and an office building – for half an hour as it evaded capture after escaping from its pen.

Bank Leumi said the animal entered its offices in an industrial zone in the city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, early on Monday.

Amateur videos showed residents scurrying for safety as the bull roamed the streets.

Several cars appear to have been damaged, and the bull nearly gored one man who got too close.

Inside the building, the animal slid around the tiled floors as it ran through a hallway with several men chasing it.

The men unsuccessfully attempted to capture it with a makeshift lasso — a piece of rope that quickly frayed.

After being chased out of the bank offices, the bull was tranquillised by city veterinary employees and taken from the area.

Despite the chaotic scene, the bank remained bullish.

“No one was injured and no damage was caused,” it said in a statement.

BullPlace: International
