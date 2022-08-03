Watch: Volcano begins erupting near Iceland's largest airport

The eruption follows days of small earthquakes in the area
Watch: Volcano begins erupting near Iceland's largest airport

A aerial shot of activity from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland on Wednesday Aug. 3, 2022, which is located 32 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital of Reykjavik and close to the international Keflavik Airport. Authorities in Iceland say a volcano in the southwest of the country is erupting just eight months after its last eruption officially ended. (AP Photo/Ernir Snær)

Wed, 03 Aug, 2022 - 16:54
Steven Heaney

A volcanic eruption has occurred near the Icelandic captial of Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meterological Office (IMO) has said.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula, about 32km from the Icelandic capital, began erupting earlier this afternoon, with local media showing clips of lava flowing from a narrow fissure in the earth.

"Eruption has started near Fagradalsfjall. Exact location has yet to be confirmed," the IMO, which monitors seismic activity across the island, wrote on Twitter.

The eruption follows days of small earthquakes in the area. The site of the main fissure is close to Keflavik Airport, Iceland’s international air traffic hub.

At present, there are no reports of any major ash plume, and no flights have been affected.

In 2021, a major eruption occurred in the same area - the first time there had been an eruption recorded on Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula for 815 years.

A volcanic hotspot, Iceland has 32 active volcanic systems, the highest of any nation in Europe. On average, a volcanic eruption occurs in Iceland every four or five years.

In 2010, the eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Southern Iceland resulted in what at the time was the largest international air-traffic shut-down since World War II.

For days, volcanic ash poured from the volcano, sending an ash plume high into the atmosphere. In total, more than 100,000 flights were cancelled leaving millions of passengers stranded.

Read More

Hikers evacuated as new fissure opens up at Icelandic volcano

More in this section

England v Germany - UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - Final - Wembley Stadium Seven police probes launched into abusive online content during Euro 2022
Travel Views - Amsterdam Dutch government declares water shortage
Netherlands Anne Frank Videos depicting last six months of Anne Frank’s life to be available in English
environmentVolcanoPlace: Iceland
Opec, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies, led by Russia, said they will increase output to 100,000 barrels a day next month (Lisa Leutner/AP)

Opec and allies to boost oil output by slower pace than previous months

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 30, 2022

  • 3
  • 7
  • 9
  • 15
  • 32
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices