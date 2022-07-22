Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park

Gunman kills three people at Iowa state park
Emergency personnel block an entrance to the Maquoketa Caves State Park (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)
Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 19:06
Associated Press Reporter

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa on Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 6.30am, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement.

Mr Krapfl said officers responding to reports of shooting found three people dead at the scene, but he did not specify how they died and has not released their identities.

An Iowa State Patrolman walks past a Maquoketa Caves State Park sign (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)

He said officers searching the campground later found the body of a Nebraska man who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin.

The campground was evacuated in the wake of the shooting.

A children’s summer camp on site called Camp Shalom said in a Facebook post that parents had been notified and it had established a pick-up site for campers.

Camp Shalom officials said they have accounted for all campers.

Mr Krapfl said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

More in this section

Netherlands World Court Rohingya UN court rejects Myanmar claims in Rohingya ‘genocide’ case
Monkeypox-The Next STD EU drug regulator recommends clearing vaccine for monkeypox
Brazil Amazon Three charged over murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
IowaPlace: International
Libyan army forces and vehicles are stationed in a street in the country’s capital of Tripoli. One of Libya’s rival governments on Friday called on militias to stop fighting, after clashes broke out in the country’s capital, Tripoli overnight, killing at least one civilian and forcing around 200 people to flee the area.(Yousef Murad/AP/PA)

Child among 13 killed in renewed militia clashes in Tripoli

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

  • 15
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 31
  • 40
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices