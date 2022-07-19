Boris Johnson defends his leadership at his final cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson used his final cabinet meeting to defend his record in office as Tory leadership contenders sought to break from the policies he championed
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey during a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 10:28
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Boris Johnson used his final cabinet meeting to defend his record in office as Tory leadership contenders sought to break from the policies he championed.

The British prime minister said his decision to commit to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 to tackle climate change was right, even though it had become “unfashionable” — the target has been criticised by some of his potential successors because of the economic risk.

The leadership rivals — Rishi Sunak, Penny Mordaunt, Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch — have also clashed over how to address the cost-of-living crisis, but Mr Johnson said the “fundamental strength” of the economy had already allowed his administration to offer help to the most vulnerable.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was sat opposite the Prime Minister she hopes to replace (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

All four remaining candidates have expressed concern about the net zero goal, although only Kemi Badenoch has suggested the 2050 date might be allowed to slip.

She has said “I do believe in climate change, but we have to do it in a way that is sustainable”, while Ms Mordaunt believes measures to hit the target “mustn’t clobber people”.

Ms Truss, who was sat opposite Mr Johnson at the meeting, has said the goal should be delivered in a way that “doesn’t harm people and businesses” and has promised to shift green levies from energy bills.

Mr Sunak has warned that if progress on the agenda is “too hard and too fast” it would lose public support.

Speaking as Westminster baked in a heatwave, Mr Johnson said: “With temperatures setting records in this country who can doubt that we were right to be the first major economy to go for net zero.

Many are still new to the Cabinet table after the mass resignations sparked the end of Mr Johnson’s premiership (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“And I know it may be sometimes unfashionable to say this now,  but it is the right thing to do.

“If we’re going to protect our planet and if we’re going to do the right thing to tackle global warming, it’s essential that we set that lead.”

He added it also offers a “massive economic opportunity to transition to millions of millions of clean, green technology driven jobs”.

The British parliament rises for the summer recess on Thursday, returning on September 5 when the next Tory leader is expected to be announced.

