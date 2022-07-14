Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 in city south of Kyiv

Ukraine: Russian missile strike kills 12 in city south of Kyiv
A woman walks past apartment buildings damaged during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Severodonetsk (AP)
Thu, 14 Jul, 2022 - 10:59
Associated Press Reporter

Russian missiles have struck the city of Vinnytsia, killing 12 people and wounding 25 more in what Ukraine’s president called “an open act of terrorism” on the country’s civilian population in areas with no military value.

Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged nearby residential buildings in the city located south-west of the capital Kyiv.

The missile strike ignited a fire that expanded to engulf 50 cars in an adjacent car park.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a child was among the dead.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (Andrew Kravchenko/AP)

He suggested the attack was deliberately aimed at terrorising civilians.

“Every day Russia is destroying the civilian population, killing Ukrainian children, directing missiles at civilian objects. Where there is no military (targets). What is it if not an open act of terrorism?” Mr Zelensky wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The Vinnytsia strike came after Ukraine’s presidential office reported the deaths of five civilians and the wounding of another eight in Russian attacks over the past day.

