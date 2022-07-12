The race to No 10: Who has cleared the first hurdle?

A crowded field of contenders is vying to replace Boris Johnson as the next Tory leader and British prime minister.
Here are the MPs who have secured enough nominations to go through to the next round of the process and what they have to say on tax policy, one of the early dividing lines in the contest.
Age: 42
Chancellor of the Exchequer until July 5 when he quit in protest at Mr Johnson’s leadership.
Hedge fund manager.
He has promised to get the tax burden down once inflation is under control saying “it is a question of when, not if”, but warned rivals “it is not credible to promise lots more spending and lower taxes”.
Leave
49
Currently Trade Minister, has had Cabinet jobs in the defence and international development briefs.
She was a magician’s assistant while in college before a career in public relations.
She has pledged a 50% cut in VAT on fuel. But she insists she will maintain control of the public finances.
Leave
46
Current Foreign Secretary.
Worked as an economist for Shell and Cable and Wireless and was then a deputy director for right-of-centre think tank Reform.
She has pledged to “start cutting taxes from day one”, reversing April’s rise in National Insurance and promising to keep “corporation tax competitive”.
Remain
55
Current Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Founded polling firm YouGov.
He has promised the basic rate income tax would be cut by 1p to 19p in 2023 and then to 18p in 2024. VAT and green levies on fuel would be abolished for two years to help cut bills.
49
Never held ministerial office but chairs the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.
Served in the Army Intelligence Corps in Iraq and Afghanistan and as an adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff.
He would cut 10p a litre off fuel duty and change tax incentives to encourage business investment.
Remain
42
Current Attorney General.
She was a barrister specialising in public law and judicial review cases, including defending the Home Office in immigration cases.
She would cut VAT on energy and fuel bills. Corporation tax would also be cut to attract and incentivise investment.
Leave
55
Former foreign secretary, health secretary and culture secretary.
Ran a marketing consultancy and then an education publishing firm.
He has promised to slash corporation tax to 15% and remove business rates for five years in the poorest communities. But he would keep the National Insurance rise and any cut in income tax could only come if it was sustainable, with a growing economy.
Remain
42
Resigned as equalities minister and a minister in the Levelling Up department on July 6.
Worked in McDonald’s while at college, trained as an engineer, became an associate director at private bank Coutts and held a senior role with the Spectator magazine.
She is committed to reducing corporate and personal taxes but told rivals “I will not enter into a tax bidding war over, ‘my tax cuts are bigger than yours’.”
Leave