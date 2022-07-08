Russia hits back at US and UK embassies with ‘unrecognised’ addresses

Russia hits back at US and UK embassies with ‘unrecognised’ addresses
A sign reading “Luhansk People’s Republic Square” is set outside the British embassy in Moscow (Alexander Avilov, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)
Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 19:21
Associated Press Reporter

Moscow has taken a page out of Washington’s playbook to troll both the US and the UK by renaming the streets in front of their embassies in the Russian capital.

The streets are now officially named after the two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine where fighting is now the fiercest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised their independence in February just before sending in troops to “liberate” them from Ukraine.

Municipal workers adjust a sign reading ‘Luhansk People’s Republic Square’ outside the British embassy (Alexander Avilov, Moscow News Agency photo via AP)

The US and Britain have not recognised the Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics”, but Moscow officials said they will at least have to recognise the new addresses if they want to receive their mail.

A sign went up on Friday renaming the street in front of the British Embassy the Luhansk People’s Republic Square. The US Embassy in Moscow since last month has been located on Donetsk People’s Republic Square.

The US, however, has played this game far longer. In the 1980s, the section of 16th St outside the Soviet Embassy in Washington was symbolically renamed Andrei Sakharov Plaza, in honour of the Soviet nuclear physicist and leading human rights activist and dissident.

Since 2018, the section of Wisconsin Avenue in front of the new Russian Embassy has been symbolically called Boris Nemtsov Plaza.

Mr Nemtsov, an opposition leader who led anti-Putin protests and worked to expose official corruption, was shot dead near the Kremlin in 2015.

The Russian Embassy in London, for now at least, has kept its more genteel address at Kensington Palace Gardens.

More in this section

Israel Palestinians Journalist Killed Loved ones of journalist killed in West Bank lash out at US President Joe Biden
Brazil Amazon Protest New arrest linked to murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
British Chambers Commerce Annual Global conference Rishi Sunak enters battle to be next Tory leader
RussiaembassiesPlace: International
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on abortion access during an event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House (Evan Vucci/AP)

US President Joe Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

  • 5
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 25
  • 35
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices