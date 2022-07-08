New arrest linked to murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira

New arrest linked to murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira
Brazil’s federal police said they have arrested a man to investigate his possible links with illegal fishing in the area where British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were killed just over a month ago (AP)
Fri, 08 Jul, 2022 - 16:37
Michael Holmes

Brazil’s federal police said they have arrested a man to investigate his possible links with illegal fishing in the area where British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were killed just over a month ago.

It is the fourth arrest since the beginning of the investigation, and police said in a press conference on Friday that the probe continues to “see if more people are involved”.

Authorities said they are investigating whether the man arrested on Thursday for presenting fake documents has ties to illegal fishing activities in the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory, which borders Peru and Colombia.

The man’s identity is unknown.

The niece of Dom Phillips, Domonique Davies (right), shows her emotion as she takes part in a vigil outside the Brazilian Embassy in London last month (PA)

The region has seen a long conflict between Indigenous tribes and poor fishermen hired to invade the Javari Valley to catch arapaima, turtles and game.

Mr Pereira, who was an official of Brazil’s Indigenous affairs bureau, fought these invasions for years and had received multiple threats.

Mr Phillips was traveling with Pereira, researching for a book about how to save the world’s largest rainforest.

Their bodies were found last month after fisherman Amarildo da Costa de Oliveira, nicknamed Pelado, confessed he killed Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, before leading police to their remains.

Police also arrested Pelado’s brother, fisherman Oseney da Costa de Oliveira.

The case, until now in the hands of state authorities, was transferred to a federal judge this week.

More in this section

Japan Obit Shinzo Abe Japan’s ex-leader Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during speech
Pc who took photos of murdered sisters bragged about ‘Asian assault cover-up’ Pc who took photos of murdered sisters bragged about ‘Asian assault cover-up’
Ashley Cole file photo Robber guilty of smashing into Ashley Cole’s home and finger-cutting threats
MissingPlace: International
<p>Rishi Sunak is running to be prime minister. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire</p>

Rishi Sunak announces he is running for Conservative leadership

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 6, 2022

  • 5
  • 16
  • 18
  • 20
  • 25
  • 35
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices