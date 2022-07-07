NI secretary Brandon Lewis latest resignation under Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson’s attempts to battle for his job came under further pressure after more resignations and a leadership challenge from former ally Suella Braverman.
On Thursday morning, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis resigned from the Cabinet, telling the British prime minister that government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”.
Mr Lewis' resignation was quickly followed by Treasury minister Helen Whately.
Ms Whately told Mr Johnson there “are only so many times you can apologise and move on”.
More to follow..