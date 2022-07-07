NI secretary Brandon Lewis latest resignation under Boris Johnson

Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Thu, 07 Jul, 2022 - 06:54
PA

Boris Johnson’s attempts to battle for his job came under further pressure after more resignations and a leadership challenge from former ally Suella Braverman.

On Thursday morning, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis resigned from the Cabinet, telling the British prime minister that government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”.

Mr Lewis' resignation was quickly followed by Treasury minister Helen Whately.

Ms Whately told Mr Johnson there “are only so many times you can apologise and move on”.

More to follow..

The Democratic governors of Colorado and North Carolina (Roy Cooper, shown) on Wednesday issued executive orders to protect abortion providers and patients from extradition to home states that have banned the practice (Gary D Robertson/AP)

Colorado and North Carolina protect abortion from out-of-state prosecution

