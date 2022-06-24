Greek state TV broadcasts advice on how to siphon gasoline

Segment in which a repairman also gave advice about to pierce a car’s fuel tank raises eyebrows
Greek state TV broadcasts advice on how to siphon gasoline

Greece's annual inflation rate hit 11.3% in May, a 29-year record Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 08:56
Agence France-Presse

Greece’s state TV has prompted criticism over a segment that showed viewers how to siphon gasoline from cars as fuel prices soar.

“It’s not something terribly complicated … you don’t even need a special tube, even a hose for balconies will do,” the station’s reporter Costas Stamou said during ERT’s morning news programme Syndeseis.

After demonstrating the method, a car repairman then points out where a car’s fuel tank can be pierced to steal the contents.

“Are you guys in your right mind? Giving people tips on stealing gasoline?” commented one user on Twitter. Another joked: “After the tutorial on two ways to easily steal gasoline, ERT is now preparing new how-to’s on how to open locks and steal wallets.”

A video mixed by the Greek satirical website Luben had been viewed more than 170,000 times by Thursday. Another 32,500 saw the original segment on Twitter.

Fuel prices have steadily climbed in Greece in recent months, with simple unleaded at over €2.37 per litre on average in Athens on Wednesday, and over €2.50 on Rhodes and neighbouring islands.

Greek authorities have resisted calls to cut tax on fuel, opting instead for €30-€50 subsidies to less well-off car and motorcycle owners to ease the burden on their budgets amid the international energy crisis.

Greece’s annual inflation rate hit 11.3% in May, a 29-year record.

