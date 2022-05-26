Flying museum honours Diego Maradona

Flight attendants stand by as rock singer Juanse performs during the presentation of an aircraft dedicated to the late Diego Maradona (Rodrigo Abd/AP)
Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 20:32
Debora Rey, Associated Press

A flying museum in honour of football great Diego Maradona is to take to the skies.

The Tango D10S plane was unveiled on Wednesday night before it flies around Argentina for fans of Maradona to visit on the ground.

The plane’s exterior is adorned with images of the player — who died of a heart attack in 2020 at the age of 60 — including one where he wears the Argentina jersey and kisses the World Cup trophy he lifted in 1986.

The plane will also visit Barcelona and Naples, where Maradona led Napoli to its only two Italian league titles in 1987 and 1990.

The interior of a plane dedicated to the late footballer Diego Maradona (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

Qatar, which hosts the World Cup later this year, will be the aircraft’s final stop of the tour.

However, England fans may not want to visit as drawings on the wings make reference to the two goals Maradona scored in the quarter-finals against England in the 1986 World Cup — the controversial “Hand of God” goal followed by a sublime individual effort.

Inside the plane, there is memorabilia that belonged to Maradona.

The plane, owned by a fintech company, was on display at El Palomar airport outside Buenos Aires, with Maradona’s family and some former Argentina teammates among those attending the ceremony.

“We cannot believe or understand this craziness,” said Dalma Maradona, one of Maradona’s daughters. “The love people have for him goes beyond anything you can imagine.”

Dalma and her sister Yanina were the first to board the plane. Visitors will have the chance to ask some previously selected questions to a Maradona hologram.

Diego Maradona’s daughters, Dalma, right, and Yanina, smile after speaking with journalists (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

“When you are here in Argentina you can’t realise what Diego means to the rest of the world,” said Sergio Batista, a former teammate. “It is a beautiful tribute that the entire world will experience, the world loved him.”

MaradonaPlace: International
