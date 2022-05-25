Texas school shooting: What we know so far

Nineteen children and two teachers have been killed after a teenage gunman stormed into a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old suspect has been identified as Salvador Ramos, and he was killed by police after he fled the scene.

Here’s what we know so far:

Victims

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles has been confirmed as one of the adults killed in the attack, as well as Irma Garcia, who taught at the school for 23 years.

Eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia was killed in the incident.

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Garcia’s grandfather, Manny Renfro, told the Associated Press.

Uziyah Garcia, 8, was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (Manny Renfro via AP)

Renfro said he had last seen his grandson when he came to visit during spring break. “We started throwing the football together and I was teaching him pass patterns,” he said.

“Such a fast little boy and he could catch a ball so good.”

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10, was also killed in the shooting, his cousin, Lisa Garza, 54, from Arlington in Texas, said.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” Garza said.

Texas school shooting victims: (Top left to right) Uziyah Garcia, 8, Ellie Lugo, Nevaeh Bravo, teacher Eva Mireles, (Bottom left to right) Xavier Lopez, 10, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, Amerie Jo Garza, Elijah Cruz Torres, 10.

“He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Garza told local ABC News affiliate that her cousin’s mother had been with him during an awards ceremony at the school hours before the shooting.

The father of Amerie Jo Garza, who celebrated her 10th birthday just over a fortnight ago, identified his daughter as another of the children killed.

Victim of Texas school shooting Amerie Jo Garza

“Thank you everyone for the prayers and help trying to find my baby,” Angel Garza told ABC News.

“She’s been found. My little love is now flying high with the angels above. Please don’t take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them. I love you Amerie Jo. Watch over your baby brother for me.”

Jose Flores, aged 10, has also been named as a victim by his uncle.

Elijah Cruz Torres, 10, Nevaeh Bravo, Ellie Lugo, and Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez have also been named as victims of the attack.

Victim of Texas school shooting Nevaeh Bravo. Picture: twitter

Parents of schoolchildren had to wait for hours in a parking lot to receive the news that their children are dead after being swabbed for DNA, according to New York Times reporter, Jazmine Ulloa.

The University hospital in San Antonio said it had received two patients from the shooting, a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, both in critical condition, while Uvalde memorial hospital said 15 students were being treated in its emergency room.

Timeline

The carnage began with Ramos shooting his own grandmother, who survived, authorities said.

He fled that scene and crashed his car near the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a town about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, at around 11.30am local time.

There he launched a bloody rampage, the motive of which was not immediately clear.

All those killed in the Texas school shooting were in one classroom, a state public safety official has said.

The Facebook page of Robb Elementary School posted at 11:43am: "Please know at this time Robb Elementary is under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The students and staff are safe in the building."

People leave the Uvalde Civic Center following a shooting earlier in the day at Robb Elementary School, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

A second post was more explicit: "There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary. Law enforcement is on site."

A resident who heard the crash called 911, and two local police officers exchanged gunfire with the shooter. Both officers were shot, though survived.

"At that point they began breaking windows around the school, trying to evacuate children, teachers, anybody they could, to try to get them out of that building, out of that school," said Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"What we do know, at that point, the shooter was able to make entry into a classroom, barricaded himself inside that classroom," Lieutenant Olivarez said.

"And again, just begin shooting numerous children and teachers that were in that classroom."

Meanwhile, teams of Border Patrol agents raced to the school, including 10 to 15 members of a Swat-like tactical and counter-terrorism unit, officials said.

"They were able to make forcible entry into that classroom. They were met with gunfire as well, but they were able to shoot and kill that suspect."

The gunman

The suspected gunman bought two rifles on his 18th birthday, Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez, who was briefed by state police, told reporters.

Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming, according to Gutierrez, who said he had been briefed by state police.

He noted that Ramos “suggested the kids should watch out”, and that he had bought two “assault weapons” after turning 18.

Salvador Ramos, 18. Shot dead after shooting his grandmother and carrying out America's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Texas. Picture: social media

Investigators believe Ramos posted photos on Instagram of two guns he used in the shooting, and they were examining whether he made statements online alluding to the attack in the hours before the assault, a law enforcement official said.

President Biden

Speaking from the White House hours later, a visibly shaken President Joe Biden urged Americans to stand up to the politically powerful gun lobby, which he blamed for blocking enactment of tougher firearms safety laws.

Biden ordered flags flown at half-staff daily until sunset on Saturday in observance of the tragedy.

President Joe Biden speaks to the nation about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, from the White House, in Washington, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, as first lady Jill Biden listens. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

"As a nation, we have to ask, 'When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?'" Biden said on national television, suggesting reinstating a US ban on assault-style weapons and other "common sense gun laws."