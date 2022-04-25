Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with New York attorney general

A New York judge has found former president Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.
Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Mr Trump to pay a fine of 10,000 dollars (£7,900) per day.
“Mr Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Mr Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.
#BREAKING: In a major victory, a court has ruled in our favor to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court.— NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) April 25, 2022
Donald Trump must pay ,000 per day for every day that he continues to defy the court's order to turn over documents to my office. https://t.co/AFAPPrnce4
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Mr Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.
Mr Trump, a Republican, has been fighting Ms James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt”.
Mr Trump’s spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.