Blow for Russian military as damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

(AP Photo)
Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 21:31
Adam Schreck, Associated Press

The Russian military says the flagship of its Black Sea fleet sank while being towed to a port after being badly damaged.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the Moskva sank in a storm after being gutted by fire.

The ministry previously said that a fire on the warship set off some of its weapons and forced the crew to evacuate.

(PA Graphics)

Ukrainian officials said that the warship was hit by Ukrainian missiles late on Wednesday off the Black Sea port of Odessa.

The US was unable to confirm Ukraine’s claims of striking the warship.

