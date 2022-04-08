Injured Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall makes first comments after attack in Ukraine

"I feel pretty damn lucky to be here--and it is the people who got me here who are amazing"
On March 14, Russian troops shot at Hall and his two companions while they were travelling in a vehicle just outside of Kyiv, Ukraine.  Picture: Fox News

Fri, 08 Apr, 2022 - 16:41
Brandon Sapienza, Bloomberg

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall made his first public remarks since he was injured in an attack by Russian forces that resulted in the deaths of cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and fellow journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

In a tweet today, which has since been deleted, Hall said “To sum it up, I’ve lost half a leg on one side and a foot on the other. One hand is being put together, one eye is no longer working, and my hearing is pretty blown... but all in all I feel pretty damn lucky to be here--and it is the people who got me here who are amazing.” 

Hall also tweeted his respects for the two colleagues that were lost in the ambush, the New York Post reported.

“It’s been over three weeks since the attack in Ukraine and I wanted to start sharing it all. But first I need to pay tribute to my colleagues Pierre and Sasha who didn’t make it that day. Hall said in the other deleted tweet. 

“Pierre and I travelled the world together, working was his joy and his joy was infectious. RIP.” 

After the initial attack, Fox News confirmed 11 days later that Hall was evacuated to a German hospital to a Texas medical facility on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston.

Funeral held for Irish journalist Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine

