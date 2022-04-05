Ivanka Trump to give evidence to committee probing Capitol insurrection

Ivanka Trump to give evidence to committee probing Capitol insurrection
Ivanka Trump (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tue, 05 Apr, 2022 - 16:45
Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro, Associated Press

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka is set to give evidence to the congressional committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington, according to sources.

She is expected to give evidence virtually as the compiles a record of the attack on January 6 2021, the worst on the Capitol in more than 200 years, when the former president’s supporters interrupted the electoral college count and tried to halt the certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Ms Trump was with her father for much of that day, and the panel has focused much of its time on his actions in the White House as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol (Julio Cortez/AP)

Ms Trump’s decision to co-operate is significant for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January.

The panel has conducted 800 interviews, but the one with the former president’s daughter, a trusted aide, is among the most high profile as the committee races to complete its work.

Her evidence, like others before the committee, will be private. Public hearings are expected to begin this summer.

Legislators have said they want to discuss what Ms Trump knew about her father’s efforts, including a telephone call they say she witnessed, to pressure then-vice president Mike Pence to reject those results, as well as concerns she may have heard from Mr Pence’s staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel’s office.

Her appearance comes less than a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, gave evidence to the nine-member panel in a virtual meeting that lasted more than six hours.

Members of the committee said his evidence was helpful and are hoping to fill in the gaps with Ms Trump’s help.

