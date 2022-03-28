Israeli leader tests positive for Covid-19

Israeli leader tests positive for Covid-19
Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (AP)
Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 09:06
AP Reporters

Israel’s prime minister has tested positive for the coronavirus and is working from home, after he held a series of in-person meetings that included US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Naftali Bennett’s office said the premier was feeling well and would continue his schedule as planned, which includes a briefing on an attack that killed two officers of Israel’s paramilitary border police.

After meeting with Mr Blinken, Mr Bennett rushed to the city of Hadera, the scene of the shooting, to meet with authorities responding to the attack.

Antony Blinken with Naftali Bennett on Sunday, before the Israeli leader tested positive (Pool/AP)

US state department spokesman Ned Price said Mr Blinken will follow guidance from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, “including by masking and undergoing appropriate testing”.

Israel is experiencing a modest increase in Covid-19 infections as an Omicron subvariant spreads. Mr Bennett and nearly half of Israel have received three vaccinations.

Hours before the test, Mr Bennett rushed to the city of Hadera, where gunmen killed two Border Police officers and wounded four others before they were shot and killed.

The government said the shooters were supporters of the so-called Islamic State group, and IS has claimed responsibility.

CoronavirusIsraelPlace: International
Israeli police inspect the scene of a shooting attack In Hadera (AP)

IS claims double-killing in Israel after second rampage in a week

