Ukraine: What happened today, Thursday, March 24?

Ukraine’s cities stood under relentless Russian fire on Thursday, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Nato leaders gathered in Brussels to provide unlimited aid — including planes, tanks and other weapons — saying his country is “defending our common values.”

US President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions against Russia and more humanitarian aid for Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance Zelenskyy requested.

Western leaders suggested they were treading carefully to avoid escalating the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Ukraine also accused Moscow of forcibly taking thousands of civilians to Russia so they could be used as “hostages” to pressure a surrender. But Russia says it’s evacuating civilians of their own free will.

Here are some key things to know about today's developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

WHAT’S HAPPENED AT THE NATO SUMMIT?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked Nato leaders gathered in Brussels to provide unlimited aid. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Zelenskyy addressed Nato leaders by video, insisting that Western leaders give Ukraine unlimited help against Russia, which is “without limits using its entire arsenal” against the country.

He said a tiny percentage of the warplanes and tanks controlled by Nato members could make the difference.

“We can’t just buy those,” Zelenskyy said. “When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security.”

Western leaders didn’t meet all his requests but pledged new sanctions against Russia and humanitarian aid.

Biden said in a statement after the meeting: “We are committed to identifying additional equipment, including air defense systems, to help Ukraine.”

Finland announced it would send more military equipment to Ukraine, and Belgium announced it will add €1 billion to its defense budget in response to Russia’s invasion.

Separately, the White House announced the US would welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide an additional $1 billion in food, medicine, water and other supplies.

Biden said at a news conference that Nato has “never been more united than it is today.”

BIDEN SAYS HE THINKS RUSSIA SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM G20

US President Joe Biden attends a G7 leaders meeting during a NATO summit on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

US President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the G20 major economies and the topic was raised during his meetings with world leaders in Brussels earlier on Thursday.

"My answer is yes, depends on the G20," Biden said, when asked if Russia should be removed from the group.

Biden also said if countries such as Indonesia and others do not agree with removing Russia, then in his view, Ukraine should be allowed to attend the meetings.

WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE BATTLEFIELD?

Ola (who didn't want to use last name) carries her baby Alisa as she arrives at the main train station in Lviv, Ukraine. Ola said they fled from the town of Berdyansk. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Ukraine’s navy said Thursday that it sank a large landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk that had been used to supply Russian forces with armored vehicles.

Photos and video after the naval attack showed fire and thick plumes of smoke.

Russian TV reported earlier this week that the ship, Orsk, was the first Russian warship to enter Berdyansk.

The port was going to be used to deliver military equipment for the Russians, the report said.

Ukraine also claimed two more ships were damaged and a 3,000-ton fuel tank was destroyed when the Orsk was sunk, causing a fire that spread to nearby ammunition supplies.

Russia claimed to have taken the eastern town of Izyum after fierce fighting.

A local government official in the northern city of Chernihiv said a “catastrophe” is unfolding as Russian troops deliberately target food stores.

City council secretary Olexander Lomako estimated that more than 130,000 people are left in the city out of a pre-war population of 285,000 but that Ukraine remains in full control, saying the “Ukrainian flag waves here.”

He said the city’s ancestors never thought of surrendering to enemies.

“Our generation follows their example. We defend ourselves, whatever it costs us. And we will keep standing. I want the whole world to know,” he said.

HOW IS THE WEST CRACKING DOWN ON RUSSIA?

A woman stands in a currency exchange office in St. Petersburg, Russia. Picture: AP Photo/File

Western nations continued to crank up the cost of war for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Even as the Russian stock market opened to limited trading Thursday, the Group of Seven leaders announced they are restricting the Russian Central Bank’s use of gold.

The US, meanwhile, announced a new round of sanctions targeting 48 state-owned defense companies, 328 members of the Duma, Russia’s lower parliament, and dozens of Russian elites.

The White House said the efforts were aimed at blunting Russia’s ability to use its international reserves to prop up the economy and fund the war.

Britain on Thursday sanctioned 65 more companies and individuals over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The targets include Russia’s largest private bank and a woman the British government said was the stepdaughter of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

WHAT ARE UKRAINIAN REFUGEES SAYING?

A woman walks past a wall with posters depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, in Warsaw, Poland. Picture: AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Some of the more than 3.5 million people who have fled Ukraine have shared nightmarish stories of death, destruction and the painful separation from loved ones.

Natalia Savchenko, 37, arrived in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday and said the situation in the eastern city of Kharkiv is “terrible.” She said there is no electricity or water, and children are not being given medicine or food.

“People are being killed day and night. They are shooting with everything they have,” she said.