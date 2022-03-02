UN overwhelmingly reprimands Russia over invasion of Ukraine

United Nation members show support for Ukraine with signs on their desks during an emergency meeting of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters. Picture: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 17:57
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

The UN General Assembly has voted to demand that Russia stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops, with nations from world powers to tiny island states condemning Moscow’s actions.

The vote was 141 to five, with 35 abstentions. It comes after the 193-member assembly convened its first emergency session since 1997.

Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do have clout in reflecting international opinion.

A Russian veto sank a similar resolution in the more powerful UN Security Council on Friday but the assembly allows no vetoes.

Under special emergency session rules, a resolution needs approval of two-thirds of those countries voting, and abstentions do not count.

More than 90 countries co-sponsored the assembly resolution.

It deplored Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine “in the strongest terms” and demanded an immediate halt to Moscow’s use of force and the immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders.

The measure also called on Russia to reverse a decision to recognise two separatist parts of eastern Ukraine as independent.

<p>Ukrainian servicemen ride on tanks towards the front line with Russian forces in the Lugansk region of Ukraine. Picture: ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images</p>

