Kyiv’s TV tower and Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial reportedly hit in strikes

Kyiv’s TV tower and Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial reportedly hit in strikes
Ukrainian servicemen ride on top of an armoured personnel carrier speeding down a deserted boulevard during an air raid alarm, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)
Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 17:17
Associated Press Reporter

Ukrainian officials said that the Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted on the sixth day of the Russian invasion.

Ukraine’s State Service for Emergency Situations said the strikes on the TV tower killed five people and left five more wounded.

The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower, and Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko shared a video of it being hit.

Mr Klitschko said an electrical substation powering the tower and a control room on the tower were damaged as the result.

The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, said on Facebook that a “powerful missile attack on the territory where the (Babi) Yar memorial complex is located” is under way.

Babi Yar, a ravine in Kyiv, is where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation.

The killing was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators.

More in this section

Mardi Gras Crowds return to New Orleans as city celebrates Mardi Gras with few restrictions
Turkey Russia Ukraine War International Energy Agency moves to bolster oil supplies amid Ukraine crisis
Syria Fire at shopping centre kills 11 in Syrian capital city
RussiaTVTowerDigital#UkrainePlace: International
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile being launched from an air field during military drills (Russian defence ministry/AP)

Russian nuclear forces conduct drills after being put on high alert

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 26, 2022

  • 1
  • 8
  • 16
  • 33
  • 36
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices