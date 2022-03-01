'Prove that you are with us' - Zelenskyy calls on EU to grant Ukraine membership so 'light will win over darkness'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on European Union to grant Ukraine membership to the bloc so "light will win over darkness".

President Zelenskyy and the Speaker of the Ukrainian Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, addressed the European Parliament remotely this morning, calling on the bloc to intervene to ensure peace in Europe.

"For some people today is not good, it is their last one," President Zelenskyy said via videolink, noting his people are "paying the ultimate price, defending freedom."

"I am happy that we have unified today all of the countries of the European Union, but I did not know but this is that this is the price they will have to pay.

"This is a tragedy for me, for every Ukrainian tragedy, for our state," he said.

"Five days of full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

"Now we're dealing with reality, we're dealing with killed people, real life, and I believe that today we're bringing light forth.

"The desire to be equal as much as you are. We are giving away our best people, the strongest ones, Ukrainians are incredible."

This morning, Russian missile strikes hit Kharkivm Ukraine's second-largest city.

President Zelenskyy condemned the bombardment.

This is a moment of truth for Europe.



How we respond today to what Russia is doing will determine the future of the international system.



We must show the power that lies in our democracies.



🔴 https://t.co/jd0LtBrjGc pic.twitter.com/SVVDQ3yTH8 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2022

"This morning was tragic for us, two cruise missiles hit the city close to the Russian Federation, with many Russians there. There were warm relations.

"There were many universities there, bright people, people gathered there all the time. In the largest square in our country and this is the largest square in Europe, two cruise missiles hit this Freedom Square, with dozens killed.

Mr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces were "fighting just for our land."

Nobody is going to intervene with our freedom. Every square in this country will now be called Freedom square in every city of our country. No one is going to break us. We are Ukrainans.

"We strive to see our children alive. 16 children were killed yesterday and again Putin says it is some kind of an operation.

"What kind of military factors do they act with? He killed 16 people.

"Our people are motivated, we are fighting for our freedom, for our lives, and we are fighting for survival. This is the highest motivation. We are fighting also to be equal members of Europe. I believe that today we are showing what we are."

President Zelenskyy said he is convinced his country will overcome the Russian invasion, but they are striving for European Union membership.

"I would like to hear from you to us, that Ukrainian choice for Europe," he said.

"Without Europe, Ukraine is lonely. We are exactly the same as you are. Prove that you are with us, and won't let us go. Prove you are Europeans and light will win over death and darkness. Glory be to Ukraine."

President Zelenskyy received a standing ovation in the European Parliament as President Zelenskyy concluded his address.