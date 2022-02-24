Britain's Queen Elizabeth postpones more virtual events following Covid diagnosis

The Queen has cancelled virtual engagements on Thursday (Chris Jackson/PA)

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 11:15
Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has postponed two more virtual audiences in the wake of her Covid diagnosis, Buckingham Palace said.

The 95-year-old, who tested positive for the virus on Sunday, previously cancelled virtual engagements on Tuesday because she was not feeling well enough, but she did have her telephone audience with the British Prime Minister on Wednesday.

She was due to hold two virtual audiences on Thursday, but these are no longer taking place.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date.

The Queen viewing memorabilia ahead of her Platinum Jubilee milestone (Steve Parsons/PA)

“Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week.”

Concerns have been heightened given her age, frailer appearance of late and recent health scare.

The British Queen has a run of high-profile engagements coming up.

She is set to host the Diplomatic Reception on March 2, where she will meet hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor.

She is also due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the Abbey, on March 29.

