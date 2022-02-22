White House calls Russian moves on Ukraine an invasion

The White House has begun referring to Russian troop deployments in eastern Ukraine as an “invasion” after initially hesitating to use the term – a red line that President Joe Biden has said would result in the US levying severe sanctions against Moscow.

Several European leaders said earlier in the day that Russian troops have moved into rebel-held areas in eastern Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised their independence – but some indicated it was not yet the long-feared fully fledged invasion.

Later, the White House signalled a shift in its own position.

“We think this is, yes, the beginning of an invasion, Russia’s latest invasion into Ukraine,” said Jon Finer, principal deputy national security adviser.

(PA Graphics)

“An invasion is an invasion and that is what is under way.”

The White House decided to begin referring to Russia’s actions as an “invasion” because of the situation on the ground, according to a US official.

After assessing Russian troop movements, it became clear it was a new invasion, the official added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also alluded to the Russian action as being an invasion in a Twitter post commenting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in response to Russia’s actions.

The US president “made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward”, Ms Psaki said.

For weeks, Western powers have been bracing for an invasion as Russia massed an estimated 150,000 troops on three sides of neighbouring Ukraine.

They warned an attack would cause massive casualties, energy shortages in Europe and economic chaos around the globe – and promised swift and severe sanctions if it materialised.

The European Union and Britain announced on Tuesday that some of those measures were coming.