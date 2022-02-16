Reality TV star Stephen Bear admits breaching bail conditions

Reality TV star Stephen Bear admits breaching bail conditions

Stephen Bear appeared in court on Wednesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 20:34
Ted Hennessey, PA

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has been arrested for breaching bail conditions in relation to a trial he faces after being accused of sharing sexual images.

The 32-year-old, who appeared in Ex On The Beach, is accused of secretly recording himself having sex with a woman and posting the footage online.

Bear, of Loughton in Essex, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where he admitted breaching bail conditions after being arrested by police in the morning.

He admitted breaching bail conditions (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He has been bailed to appear at court in December.

Bear is to stand trial after denying two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs or films and one count of voyeurism in July last year.

The alleged offences relating to the trial are said to have taken place in August and November 2020.

About his recent arrest, Essex Police said in a statement: “Stephen Bear, 32, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 16 February where he admitted breaching bail conditions.

“He has been bailed to appear at court in December.”

- If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.

