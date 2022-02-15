Djokovic: Not against vaccination but won't be forced to take Covid jab

The 34-year-old, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, said he would forego the tournaments “because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else"
Djokovic: Not against vaccination but won't be forced to take Covid jab

Novak Djokovic says he will not defend his Wimbledon or French Open titles if the tournaments require mandatory vaccination for competitors (Steven Paston/PA)

Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 07:44
Benjamin Cooper, PA

Novak Djokovic said he was not against vaccination but would skip Grand Slam tournaments if he was forced to take the jab against Covid-19.

“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” the world number one told the BBC when asked if he would sacrifice participating in the competitions.

“I say that everybody has the right to choose or act or say or feel whatever is appropriate for them.”

The 34-year-old, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, said he would forego the tournaments “because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else.

“I’m trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can,” he added.

Djokovic distanced himself from the anti-vaccination movement, despite being deported from Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month amid concerns about his vaccine status.

He said: “I have never said I’m part of that movement.

“It’s really unfortunate that there has been this kind of misconception and wrong conclusion based upon something that I completely disagree with,” he added.

I have never said I’m part of that movement

He told the broadcaster he was “keeping [his] mind open” to the possibility of getting vaccinated in the future “because we are all trying to find collectively, a best possible solution to end Covid”.

“I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus.”

The Serbian is set to return to action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, which begin on February 21.

Entrants to Dubai do not need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 and it is a tournament Djokovic has won five times.

More in this section

UKRAINE Russia Russia and West suggest hope remains of Ukraine agreement
Advocate stock Christian sect ordered to pay man £1.4m damages over alleged abuse by monks
Parkland Shooting Anniversary Parkland victim’s father scales crane near White House
DjokovicPlace: UK
These public housing units in the Lai King Estate that have yet to be occupied will be designated as quarantine stations (Kin Cheung/AP)

Surge in cases overwhelms Hong Kong’s bid to contain Covid-19

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 12, 2022

  • 6
  • 19
  • 30
  • 31
  • 33
  • 43
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices