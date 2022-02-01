Denmark ends most Covid-19 restrictions

Authorities only recommend mask use in hospitals, healthcare facilities and nursing homes
Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen. Picture: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 09:25
Associated Press Reporter

Denmark has become one of the first European Union countries to scrap most pandemic restrictions as it no longer considers the Covid-19 outbreak “a socially critical disease”.

The reason for that is that while the Omicron variant is surging in Denmark, it is not placing a heavy burden on the health system and the country has a high vaccination rate, officials said.

Denmark has in recent weeks seen more than 50,000 daily cases on average while the number of people in hospital intensive care units has dropped.

The most visible restriction disappearing is the wearing of face masks, which are no longer mandatory on public transportation, shops and for standing clients in restaurant indoor areas.

I dare not say that it is a final goodbye to restrictions

Another restriction that no longer is required is the digital pass used to enter nightclubs and cafes, and to be seated indoors in restaurants.

“I dare not say that it is a final goodbye to restrictions. We do not know what will happen to the fall. Whether there will be a new variant,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish radio.

Health authorities urged Danes to get tested regularly to keep an epidemic surveillance and if needed, “react quickly if necessary”, as health minister Magnus Heunicke said last week.

The Danish government has warned that Denmark could see a rise in infections in the coming weeks and said that a fourth vaccination shot might be necessary.

The restrictions were originally introduced in July but were removed about 10 weeks later after a successful vaccination drive. They were reintroduced when infections soared.

In 2020, Denmark became one of the first European countries to close schools because of the pandemic and sent home all non-critical public employees.

Australian GP receives death threats from 'anti-vaxxers' after false claim of child vaccine deaths

