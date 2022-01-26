Texas man charged with selling gun to synagogue hostage-taker

Texas man charged with selling gun to synagogue hostage-taker
The hostage-taking took place at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue (Brandon Wade/AP)
Wed, 26 Jan, 2022 - 20:05
Associated Press Reporter

A Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the Briton who held four hostages inside a synagogue earlier this month before he was shot dead by the FBI.

Henry “Michael” Williams was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after authorities say he sold the weapon that Maisal Faisal Akram used when he entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleysville, Texas, on January 15 and held the rabbi and three others hostage for hours.

Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn, Lancashire, held the hostages in the Dallas-area suburb while demanding the release of a federal prisoner.

The FBI shot dead the hostage-taker (Brandon Wade/AP)

The stand-off ended after more than 10 hours when the temple’s rabbi threw a chair at Akram and fled with the other two remaining hostages just as an FBI tactical team was moving in.

More in this section

Supreme Court Breyer Retirement Biden to get Supreme Court pick as liberal justice Breyer ‘to retire’
Tim Cook Apple gets restraining order against woman stalking CEO Tim Cook
Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson rejects calls to resign as wait for Gray report on lockdown parties continues
synagoguePlace: International
<p>Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)</p>

No concessions in US response to Russian demands over Ukraine, says Anthony Blinken

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices