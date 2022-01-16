Suspect dead and hostages released from stand-off at synagogue in Texas

A suspect was dead after he took a group of people hostage at a Texas synagogue and demanded the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist convicted of trying to kill US army officers in Afghanistan.

Authorities said all four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, some 30 miles north-west of Dallas, were safe and unharmed, with one released during the stand-off and the three others rescued when authorities entered the building. Authorities refused to say how the male hostage-taker died.