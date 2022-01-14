Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m

Spider-Man comic page sells for record £2.44m
Page 25 from the 1984 Marvel comic Secret Wars No 8 (Heritage Auctions via AP)
Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 08:21
AP Reporters

A single page of artwork from a 1984 Spider-Man comic book has sold at a US auction for a record 3.36 million dollars (£2.44 million).

Mike Zeck’s artwork for page 25 of Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars No 8 brings the first appearance of Spidey’s black suit.

The symbiote suit would eventually lead to the emergence of the character Venom.

The record bidding, which started at 330,000 dollars (£240,000) and soared past three million dollars (£2.1 million), came on the first day of Heritage Auctions’ four-day comic event in Dallas, Texas.

The previous record for an interior page of a US comic book was 657,250 dollars (£479,000) for art from a 1974 issue of The Incredible Hulk that featured a tease for the first appearance of Wolverine.

Also on Thursday, one of the few surviving copies of Superman’s debut, Action Comics No 1, sold for 3.18 million dollars (£2.31 million), putting it among the priciest books ever auctioned.

None of the sellers or buyers were identified.

More in this section

Sirhan Sirhan Parole Robert F Kennedy’s assassin has parole turned down 54 years after murder
2022 Australian Open Package Novak Djokovic’s visa cancelled for a second time ahead of Australian Open
North Korea US North Korea warns of ‘stronger’ action following new US sanctions
SpidermanPlace: International
Rescuers look inside derailed coaches after the accident in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal state (KK Productions/AP)

Nine dead after train derails in West Bengal state

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 19
  • 21
  • 35
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices