Two babies survive after being carried away in bath in Kentucky tornado

Two babies survived a tornado in the US last weekend that ripped the bath they were sheltering in out of the ground and carried it away with them inside, their grandmother said.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV that she put 15-month-old Kaden and three-month-old Dallas in the bath last Friday with a blanket, a pillow and a bible.

Then the house in Hopkins County, Kentucky, started shaking.

"Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands," Ms Lutz said. "I couldn't hold on. I just - oh my God."

Ms Lutz, who had been hit in the back of the head by the water tank from the bath, said she looked everywhere among the wreckage for the children. Her house was stripped to the foundation.

All I could say was, 'Lord please bring my babies back safely. Please, I beg thee'

The bath was found in her garden, upside down with the babies underneath.

Authorities from the sheriff's office drove to the end of her driveway and reunited her with the two children, she said.

Dallas had a big bump on the back of his head and was taken to hospital, she said.

Ms Lutz said the parents of the children live at the north end of the county and their home was virtually untouched by the tornado.

At least 90 people have been confirmed dead across several states after more than 40 tornadoes pummelled a wide area last weekend.