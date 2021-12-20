Two babies survive after being carried away in bath in Kentucky tornado

Two babies survive after being carried away in bath in Kentucky tornado

People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, December 11. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 09:09
Associated Press Reporter

Two babies survived a tornado in the US last weekend that ripped the bath they were sheltering in out of the ground and carried it away with them inside, their grandmother said.

Clara Lutz told WFIE-TV that she put 15-month-old Kaden and three-month-old Dallas in the bath last Friday with a blanket, a pillow and a bible.

Then the house in Hopkins County, Kentucky, started shaking.

"Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands," Ms Lutz said. "I couldn't hold on. I just - oh my God."

Ms Lutz, who had been hit in the back of the head by the water tank from the bath, said she looked everywhere among the wreckage for the children. Her house was stripped to the foundation.

All I could say was, 'Lord please bring my babies back safely. Please, I beg thee'

The bath was found in her garden, upside down with the babies underneath.

Authorities from the sheriff's office drove to the end of her driveway and reunited her with the two children, she said.

Dallas had a big bump on the back of his head and was taken to hospital, she said.

Ms Lutz said the parents of the children live at the north end of the county and their home was virtually untouched by the tornado.

At least 90 people have been confirmed dead across several states after more than 40 tornadoes pummelled a wide area last weekend.

Read More

Thousands without heat or water after tornadoes kill dozens in US

More in this section

Police Stock 17-year-old and woman arrested in UK after body of newborn found in freezer 
Left-wing millennial vows to remake Chile after historic election win
China Beijing Peng Effect Tennis Tennis star Peng Shuai denies saying she was sexually assaulted
TornadoPlace: InternationalPlace: US
Aung San Suu Kyi (AP)

Myanmar court postpones latest Aung San Suu Kyi verdict

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 18, 2021

  • 5
  • 8
  • 12
  • 13
  • 25
  • 26
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices