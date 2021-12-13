UK confirms first Omicron variant death

Earlier, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said his Government will “throw everything at” the Covid booster programme to tackle Omicron
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the death this morning. Picture: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA

Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 12:06
Jane Kirand Sam Blewett, PA

At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Boris Johnson has said.

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London, the UK Prime Minister said: “Sadly, yes, Omicron is producing hospitalisations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron.

“So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus, I think that’s something we need to set on one side and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population. 

"So the best thing we can do is all get our boosters.”

It came after Health Secretary UK Sajid Javid his the Government will “throw everything at” the Covid booster programme to tackle Omicron.

GPs will only focus on urgent needs and vaccinations for the next few weeks.

Don't wait five months to give boosters, says immunology expert

