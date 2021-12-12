Government considering reducing gap between initial vaccination and booster

The demand for booster shots comes after a study shows they provide up to 75% protection against the Omicron variant. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 10:13
Michelle McGlynn

The five month gap between a person's second Covid vaccine dose and booster jab could be reduced.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly is considering the move, as the government looks at ways of increasing immunity to the Omicron variant.

Professor of Health Systems at DCU, Anthony Staines, said the booster uptake is good news, amid fears more people will be infected by the new variant.

However, he insisted that other measures need to be emphasised, to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

"I think the message from WHO, the message from other countries is that vaccination on its own is not going to control this virus," said Prof Staines.

"Vaccination is obviously central to what we need to do but there is a bunch of other stuff.

"We are still not doing proper contact tracing. We haven't done proper contact tracing since the outbreak started. We are not encouraging people to wear more effective masks."

It comes as the HSE has urged people waiting for boosters to remain calm following large queues outside walk in centres in recent days.

Hundreds of people were turned away from UCD yesterday after the centre reached capacity, with long wait times also reported at other clinics. UCD's walk-in clinic will not be open today.

The National Show Centre in Swords, Dublin is open this afternoon for booster doses for those aged 50 - 69.

In Cork city, a booster walk-in clinic is open at City Hall from 9am - 4pm.

Full details on walk-in booster clinics are available on the HSE website while the HSE Twitter account has all of the up-to-date information on wait times.

