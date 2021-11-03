British waitress wins legal battle over Australia’s ‘backpacker tax’

British waitress wins legal battle over Australia’s ‘backpacker tax’

The woman was on a working visa (PA)

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 08:47
John Besley, PA

A British woman has won a legal battle against the Australian Taxation Office after the High Court of Australia ruled she had been subjected to a “more burdensome taxation” due to her nationality.

Catherine Addy lived and worked in Australia between August 2015 and May 2017 while holding a working holiday visa.

She earned 26,576 Australian dollars in 2017 while working as a waitress in Sydney and was an Australian resident for tax purposes that year.

In Australia, anyone on a working holiday visa is subject to a 15% tax on money they earn up to 37,000 dollars however, Australian nationals get a tax-free threshold of 18,200 dollars.

Lawyers for Ms Addy successfully argued these “backpacker tax” rules contravened a “double taxation” agreement Australia has with the UK, which requires British nationals to be taxed equally to Australian nationals “in the same circumstances, in particular with respect to residence”.

In a judgment handed down on Wednesday, the High Court of Australia said: “The question is whether that more burdensome taxation was imposed on Ms Addy owing to her nationality. The short answer is ‘yes’.

“Ms Addy’s circumstances in the 2017 income year including that of her residency in Australia for taxation purposes were relevantly the same as an Australian national.

“She did the same kind of work and earned the same amount of income from the same source; yet an Australian national was required… to pay less tax.”

Read More

Prostate cancer urine test can identify men at lower risk, study suggests

More in this section

Jean-Pierre Thebault Australia’s leak of Macron texts ‘new low’ in submarines row – ambassador
Philippines Elections Human rights activists want Marcos son out of Philippines presidential race
Biden Climate COP26 Summit Biden shows willingness to confront China on climate during global summits
AustraliaPlace: UK
Ethiopia Tigray Crisis Abuses

Ethiopia’s war marked by ‘extreme brutality’ with abuses by all sides – UN

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices