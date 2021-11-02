US gives final clearance to Pfizer’s Covid-19 shots for children aged five to 11

US gives final clearance to Pfizer’s Covid-19 shots for children aged five to 11
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine (Pfizer via AP)
Tue, 02 Nov, 2021 - 23:59
Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe, Associated Press

US health officials have given the final sign-off to Pfizer’s child-size Covid-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation’s vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had already authorised the shots for children aged five to 11 – doses just a third of the amount given to teenagers and adults.

But the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends who should receive FDA-cleared vaccines.

The announcement by CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky came only hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer’s shots should be opened to the 28 million youngsters in that age group.

Millions of shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have already been shipped to states, doctors’ offices and pharmacies to be ready for the CDC’s decision.

More in this section

Cop26 - Glasgow Young climate activists say they feel 'betrayed' by leaders at Cop26 protest
Cop26 - Glasgow UK position in French fishing row unchanged, says Boris Johnson
Kyle Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed, says murder trial prosecutor Kyle Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed, says murder trial prosecutor
CoronavirusUSPlace: International
US gives final clearance to Pfizer’s Covid-19 shots for children aged five to 11

Missing four-year-old Cleo Smith found 'alive and well'

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 30, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 17
  • 22
  • 33
  • 41
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices