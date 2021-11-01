Berlin police chief sorry for officers’ push-ups at Holocaust memorial

Berlin police chief sorry for officers’ push-ups at Holocaust memorial
A woman with a red umbrella visits the memorial for the murdered Jews of Europe in central Berlin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Mon, 01 Nov, 2021 - 15:02
Associated Press Reporter

Berlin’s police chief has apologised for an incident in which officers were pictured practising push-ups on a part of the German capital’s memorial to the six million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust.

Pictures published by Berlin’s BZ tabloid showed uniformed policemen leaning on one of the slabs that makes up the Holocaust memorial to practise push-ups.

The newspaper said they were stills from a video apparently taken by the officers themselves on a mobile phone during a holiday weekend in May when they were deployed to the area because of demonstrations.

The memorial, a field of 2,700 grey concrete slabs near the Brandenburg Gate that opened in 2005, is open around the clock and is not surrounded by any barriers.

The memorial in central Berlin (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Visitors are supposed to refrain from activities such as running and jumping from one slab to another.

Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said the service would examine the incident internally.

“The colleagues’ behaviour disrespects what this memorial stands for and also offends the memory of those who were murdered,” Ms Slowik said.

The GdP union, which represents police officers, also apologised and condemned the “tastelessness” of the officers’ actions, adding that there must be “consequences” for those involved.

“The Holocaust memorial is not an adventure playground,” it said.

