Clashes continue as thousands of Islamists march to Pakistan capital

Clashes continue as thousands of Islamists march to Pakistan capital
A supporter of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan, a banned radical Islamist party, prepares to throw back teargas shell fired by police to disperse them during a protest march toward Islamabad, on the outskirts of Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Thousands of supporters of the banned radical Islamist party Saturday departed the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore, clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd, a party spokesman and witnesses said. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 11:40
Babar Dogar, Associated Press

Thousands of supporters of a banned radical Islamist party have left the eastern Pakistan city of Lahore, clashing for a second straight day with police who lobbed tear gas into the crowd, a party spokesman and witnesses said.

The group began their journey on Friday with the goal of reaching the capital Islamabad to pressure the government to release Saad Rizvi, the head of the Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party.

Rizvi was arrested last year amid demonstrations against France over the publication of caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

Police fire tear gas to disperse the supporters of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Violent clashes erupted between security forces and Islamists in Lahore, leaving at least two police and two demonstrators dead on Friday.

Sajid Saifi, a spokesman for Rizvi’s party, said supporters spent the night near the Ravi River bridge and in the early morning started again towards Islamabad amid heavy tear gas.

He said the huge crowd removed barricades and left the city limits but again faced security forces near the town of Kala Shah Kako.

Mr Saifi said “many” party supporters were injured by tear gas canisters as they attempted to leave Lahore.

Police block the demonstrators in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)

Witnesses said the demonstrators were on foot but some vehicles took the injured to hospital and brought food and water.

Rizvi’s party gained prominence in Pakistan’s 2018 elections, campaigning on a single issue: defending the country’s blasphemy law, which calls for the death penalty for anyone who insults Islam.

It has a history of staging violent protests to pressure the government to accept its demands.

More in this section

Facebook crisis grows as new whistleblower and leaked documents emerge Facebook crisis grows as new whistleblower and leaked documents emerge
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 22, 2020 UK government adviser fearful of another ‘lockdown Christmas’
Newcastle United takeover Major oil producer Saudi Arabia announces net-zero target by 2060
marchPlace: International
Italy Migrants Salvini Trial

Italian ex-minister Salvini goes on trial for kidnap over blocked migrant ship

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, October 20, 2021

  • 12
  • 19
  • 21
  • 33
  • 44
  • 46
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices