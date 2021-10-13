France footballer Lucas Hernandez faces six-month jail term in Spain

France footballer Lucas Hernandez faces six-month jail term in Spain
Lucas Hernandez (right) plays for Bayern Munich (Matthias Balk/dpa via AP)
Wed, 13 Oct, 2021 - 17:45
Associated Press Reporter

France defender Lucas Hernandez is facing a six-month prison sentence in Spain for violating a restraining order.

The Bayern Munich player has been told to appear in court on Tuesday so he can be given an order to turn himself in to start serving the sentence.

He will have 10 days from Tuesday to present himself to authorities. Hernandez’s lawyers are trying to appeal.

Hernandez used to play for Atletico Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

Hernandez was arrested after an altercation with his wife in Spain in 2017 while he played for Atletico Madrid.

Both had a restraining order put in place by a judge after the incident but they violated it by travelling together to the United States.

He was found guilty of violating the order in 2019 and his request to suspend the six-month sentence was denied.

Hernandez was a reserve in the France squad that won the Nations League last weekend.

More in this section

Kenya Tirop Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop ‘stabbed to death’ aged 25
William Shatner becomes oldest person to fly to space Star Trek’s William Shatner makes history as oldest man in space at 90
Hong Kong Tiananmen Sculpture Danish artist seeks return of Tiananmen Square memorial sculpture
HernandezPlace: International
Belgium EU Energy

EU countries urged to cut taxes to help residents cope with high energy prices

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 9, 2021

  • 5
  • 13
  • 18
  • 25
  • 34
  • 38
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices