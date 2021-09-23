China sends 19 fighter jets towards Taiwan in show of force

Undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defence of a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet (Taiwan Ministry of Defence via AP)
Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 11:47
Associated Press reporters

China has sent 19 fighter jets towards Taiwan in a large display of force.

This happened after the self-governing island announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group that China has also applied to join.

Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response to the Chinese jets and tracked them on their air defence systems, the island’s Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Among the various jets, some of which flew in a long L-shaped path, were 12 J-16 and two J-11s, as well as bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft.

China has sent fighter jets toward Taiwan on an almost daily basis this past year. It stepped up its military harassment of the self-ruled island after political events in which it views as interfering with its sovereignty.

Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, but China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory. Beijing opposes Taiwan’s involvement in international bodies.

Taiwan has applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, setting up another potential clash with Beijing.

China’s military sent 18 planes towards Taiwan last year when a top US diplomat visited the island and met with top government officials.

In June, it sent 28 warplanes after leaders of the Group of Seven industrialised nations issued a statement calling for a peaceful resolution of tensions over Taiwan Strait issues.

