New Zealand officials confirm name of Auckland knife attacker

New Zealand officials confirm name of Auckland knife attacker
Police and forensic staff stand outside a supermarket in Auckland, New Zealand (AP)
Sat, 04 Sep, 2021 - 12:50
Nick Perry, Associated Press

The New Zealand government has named 32-year-old Ahamed Samsudeen as the extremist who was shot and killed by police after he left seven people injured in a knife attack in an Auckland supermarket.

Authorities had earlier imprisoned the man inspired by the so-called Islamic State group (IS) for three years after catching him with a hunting knife and extremist videos.

But at a certain point, despite grave fears he would attack others, they say they could do nothing more to keep him behind bars.

Police forensic staff examining the scene (Brett Phibbs/AP)

Their fears were borne out when the man grabbed a kitchen knife from a supermarket shelf and stabbed five people in Auckland on Friday, critically injuring three.

Two more shoppers were injured in the incident.

On Saturday, three of the victims remain in a critical condition and three more are in stable or moderate conditions.

The seventh person is recovering at home. The youngest victim was a 29-year-old woman, while the oldest was a 77-year-old man.

