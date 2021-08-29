Powerful Hurricane Ida closing in on Louisiana landfall

Hurricane Ida has strengthened into a major hurricane, which could potentially bring devastating damage to Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.
Ida had maximum sustained winds of 115mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane, according to a 2am advisory from the US National Hurricane Centre.
Ida was centred 105 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and 185 miles south-east of Houma, Louisiana.
It was travelling north-west at 15mph.
Forecasters said Ida could intensify to a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of around 130mph before landfall.
It was expected to make landfall on Sunday afternoon.
The storm was expected to bring dangerous storm surge, heavy rain and strong winds.